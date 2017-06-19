 Skip Nav
The Role Food Plays in Anxiety and Inflammation
The Role Food Plays in Anxiety and Inflammation

Our friends at PaleoHacks help us understand the link between anxiety and inflammation.

Anxiety is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States, impacting more than 40 million adults. While some cases can be mild and short-lived, others can be debilitating, lasting for years, or transitioning into a chronic problem. Anxiety is connected to a number of lifestyle, health, and dietary factors, but understanding the triggers and root causes can lead to more effective treatment.

Healthy Living TipsHealthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingAnxietyWellness
