Make Salads Faster and Healthier With These Amazing Hacks
Here's How to Bake the Perfect Egg in an Avocado
12 Odd Weight-Loss Tricks That Work
Tone Your Entire Body (Mostly Your Booty!) With This Running and Strength Workout

Celebrate the temperature drop, the light breeze, and the gorgeous scenery with this outdoor hill run. It works best if you can find a big hill that takes about one minute to run up, but if you don't have a hill, just sprint for the minute instead. That means you can do this workout inside on a treadmill if it's rainy. Just be prepared to get on and off the machine every minute.

Directions: Run uphill or sprint, then do the bodyweight move listed below. Run downhill or sprint, then do the bodyweight exercise listed below. Keep going until you've run up and down the hill three times. Repeat this entire workout three times, running up and down the hill a total of nine times. The entire workout should take about 30 minutes.

The Workout

Run Then Do This Strength-Training Move
Uphill 10 T push-ups
Downhill 20 alternating reverse lunges (10 per side)
Uphill 10 triceps dips
Downhill 20 sumo squats
Uphill 10 donkey kicks
Downhill 20 alternating side lunges (10 per side)

Descriptions for each move are detailed ahead. You can make this workout harder by running faster or increasing the incline. If it's too difficult, walk up part of the hill for one minute instead of running to the top.

T Push-Up
Alternating Reverse Lunge
Triceps Dips
Sumo Squat
Donkey Kicks
Alternating Side Lunge
