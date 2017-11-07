30 Ways to Lighten Up Your Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods

Admit it: we all look forward to the holidays because it gives us license to indulge in some of our all-time favorite comfort foods. At the same time, we know you want to be health-conscious where you can, too, and oftentimes the tricky part is nailing a healthy recipe that actually hits the spot. Don't worry; we've got you covered. From low-carb mashed potatoes to vegan desserts, you won't be sorry if you try one of these lightened-up versions of your holiday favorites.