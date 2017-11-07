 Skip Nav
28 Best Smoothie Recipes For Weight Loss
3 Mistakes Not to Make at the Start of a Diet
7 Serotonin-Filled Foods That Will Help Make Every Day Great
0
30 Ways to Lighten Up Your Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods

Admit it: we all look forward to the holidays because it gives us license to indulge in some of our all-time favorite comfort foods. At the same time, we know you want to be health-conscious where you can, too, and oftentimes the tricky part is nailing a healthy recipe that actually hits the spot. Don't worry; we've got you covered. From low-carb mashed potatoes to vegan desserts, you won't be sorry if you try one of these lightened-up versions of your holiday favorites.

Quinoa Chili
Light French Onion Soup
Stuffed Squash With Quinoa, Cranberries and Goat Cheese
Cranberry Maple Lentil Loaf
Vegetarian Chili
Autumn Kale, Apple and Quinoa Salad
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
Herb-Roasted Tri-Color Carrots
Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole
Whole Wheat Veggie Gyoza
Healthy Fried Chicken
Pumpkin Chicken Chili
Healthy Shrimp and Grits
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Vegan Split Pea and Sweet Potato Soup
Paleo Chocolate Pudding
Italian Sausage, White Bean and Kale Soup
Gluten-Free Gnocchi With Pomodoro Zucchini Pasta
Vegan Apple Cranberry Crisp
Lentil Bake With Sugar-Free Barbecue Sauce
Dairy Free Bread Pudding
Low-Carb Tortilla Soup
Paleo Pot Pie
Gluten-Free Cheddar Biscuits
Low-Carb Mashed Potatoes
Cornbread Salad with Jalapeño-Browned Butter Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Chips With Onion Dip
Paleo Meatloaf Muffins
Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
