Deliciously Filling High-Protein Smoothies to Help With Weight Loss

Smoothies are an easy way to pack tons of vitamins and nutrients into your day, but if your concoction falls short on protein, you'll likely be hungry soon after sipping. In order to make a smoothie that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours, protein is a must!

Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition recommend that your breakfast offers 13 to 20 grams of protein. More is OK, but certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition cautions that you shouldn't get more than 20 to 30 grams per meal. She says, "The body can only absorb 20 to 30 grams at one time. Eating this amount of protein is a good target per meal because that will help with satiety and be the max your body can absorb at the meal for muscle repair."

From clementine to coffee to blueberry cheesecake, these smoothie recipes pack a powerful protein punch, providing at least 15 grams. If you're aiming to get more protein, you can always pair your smoothie with a protein pancake or a lemon blueberry protein muffin.

Thin Mint Smoothie
Almond Apple Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Spinach Smoothie
Almond Strawberry Banana Smoothie
High-Protein Banana Milkshake
Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie
Mango Protein Smoothie
Vanilla Milkshake
Banana Berry Peanut Butter Smoothie
Vanilla Clementine Smoothie
Low-Calorie Chocolate Almond Smoothie
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
Strawberry-Watermelon Hydrating Smoothie
High-Protein Carrot Cake Smoothie
Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Flat-Belly High-Protein Smoothie
Sweet Potato Pie Protein Smoothie
Sweet Spinach Smoothie
Low-Sugar Berry Smoothie
Strawberry Protein Milkshake
Banana Blueberry Hemp Seed Smoothie
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie
