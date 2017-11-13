 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
beginner workouts
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Chances Are High Your Butt Is Asleep, and Here's How to Wake It Up

Physical therapist Chris Kolba recently coined the term dormant butt syndrome, and made the news with his catchy phrase. News of the newly named issue even made it onto "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me," the NPR news quiz, where I first heard the term. But this phenomenon has long been acknowledged, even without a cute name, by trainers and Pilates instructors alike. I often referred to this problem as glute amnesia — the muscles have simply forgotten what to do, which is to turn on and help absorb the impact of each step as you walk and run. When your butt isn't firing the shock of the impact moves up and down the kinetic chain causing pain in the low back, hips, knees, and even as far as the ankles.

Related
8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For

The problem stems from sitting for prolonged periods of time, which tightens the hip flexors — the muscles that pull the knee toward the belly — and eventually turns off of the glutes. These two muscle groups are referred to as "antagonists" and are at odds with each other like the hero and villain in a Shakespearean play. But the muscles that pull the body into the fetal position, like the hip flexors, tend to dominate their antagonist. So to give your glutes a fighting chance, you need to loosen up the front of your hips and then fire up your booty. Here's how:

Loosen Your Tight Hip Flexors: Roll Your Quads
Stretch Your Psoas
Stretch Your Quads
Roll Your Backside: Glute Max and Glute Med
Piriformis
Work Your Butt: Single Leg Bridge
Donkey Kick With Weight
Bulgarian Split Squat
Single-Leg Toe Touch
Step-Ups
Basic Squat
Side Stepping Squat With Band
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Butt ExercisesStretchesWorkoutsStrength Training
Running
How Working Out Is Better Than Therapy
by Jenny Sugar
Good Behavior Based on Kid's Zodiac Sign
Parenting
The Types of Good Behavior You Can Expect Based on Your Kid's Zodiac Sign
by Laurel Elis
Healthy Bedtime Routine
Healthy Living Tips
Set Up For a Healthier Tomorrow With This Pre-Bed Routine
by Dominique Astorino
Best Christmas Gifts For Him
Gift Guide
Stumped by What to Get Him This Year? We Have 22 Unique Gifts
by Rebecca Brown
30-Day Squat Challenge
POPSUGAR Challenge
After This 30-Day Challenge, You'll Have the Best Butt Ever
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds