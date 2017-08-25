 Skip Nav
Meal Prep and the Freezer Join Forces For 17 Amazingly Easy Dishes

If you've ever meal prepped a week's worth of food or cooked freezer-friendly meals for the future, you know how lifesaving these popular techniques can be. Life can be made even easier by combining meal prep and the freezer for foods that can be reheated and enjoyed on the busiest of days — but taste freshly made. Use this recipe list as a meal plan for the next few months, and you'll become addicted to freezer-friendly meal prep for years to come.

Greek Mac and Cheese
Freezer-to-Grill Fajita Chicken Skewers
Make-Ahead Freezer Burritos
Lasagna-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Freezer-Friendly Teriyaki Chicken Bowls
Easy Sheet-Pan Breakfast Pizza
Easy Chicken Breast Freezer Bags
Lasagna Bolognese With Spinach
Spicy Chicken Potstickers
Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Meatballs
Southwestern Grilled Turkey Burgers
Smoothie Freezer Packs
Creamy Bacon, Chicken, and Broccoli Bread Bake
Freezer-to-Oven Enchilada-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Gluten-Free Turkey Meatloaf With Zucchini Noodles
Easiest Ever Chicken Enchiladas
