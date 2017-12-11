Clothes to Wear in 2018
Don't You Dare Throw Out These 17 Items — You'll Need Them For 2018
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Don't You Dare Throw Out These 17 Items — You'll Need Them For 2018
Chances are, you already own a handful of the 17 fashion items we listed below. And if you don't, it's about time you read up on the trends, take a glance at the 2018 runways, and ask yourself why you're still missing out. If it's because some of these looks seem too challenging to pull off — like over-the-knee boots or checked print — we have styling advice. And if you were just about to chuck some of these clothes, hold the damn phone. Basket bags, sequins, puffer coats . . . these styles are not about to retire. Read up on what's staying in before you go HAM cleaning your closet out.
Banner Tear Away Track Pants
$178
from shopbop.com
Market Grommet Small Leather Tote
$545 $381.50
from Bloomingdale's
Fleece Logo Hoodie - 100% Exclusive
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Suede and Satin Bow Mules
$795
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Distressed Asymmetric Denim Skirt
$365
from Barneys New York
Collection tie-shoulder sequin dress
$298
from J.Crew
Cropped high-rise cotton-twill jumpsuit
$550
from Selfridges
0previous images
3more images