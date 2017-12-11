Don't You Dare Throw Out These 17 Items — You'll Need Them For 2018

Chances are, you already own a handful of the 17 fashion items we listed below. And if you don't, it's about time you read up on the trends, take a glance at the 2018 runways, and ask yourself why you're still missing out. If it's because some of these looks seem too challenging to pull off — like over-the-knee boots or checked print — we have styling advice. And if you were just about to chuck some of these clothes, hold the damn phone. Basket bags, sequins, puffer coats . . . these styles are not about to retire. Read up on what's staying in before you go HAM cleaning your closet out.