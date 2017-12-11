 Skip Nav
Don't You Dare Throw Out These 17 Items — You'll Need Them For 2018
Don't You Dare Throw Out These 17 Items — You'll Need Them For 2018

Chances are, you already own a handful of the 17 fashion items we listed below. And if you don't, it's about time you read up on the trends, take a glance at the 2018 runways, and ask yourself why you're still missing out. If it's because some of these looks seem too challenging to pull off — like over-the-knee boots or checked print — we have styling advice. And if you were just about to chuck some of these clothes, hold the damn phone. Basket bags, sequins, puffer coats . . . these styles are not about to retire. Read up on what's staying in before you go HAM cleaning your closet out.

Checked Pants
Our Pick: Zara High Waist Checked Trousers
Over-the-Knee Boots
Our Pick: Mango Over-the-Knee Heel Boots
Trench Coat
Our Pick: Asos Trench Coat in Vinyl
Puffers
Our Pick: Asos Ultimate Puffer Jacket
Track Pants
Our Pick: Tory Sport Banner Tear Away Track Pants
Statement Earrings
Our Pick: Adornmonde Rodolphe Gold Crystal Star Earrings
Oversize Shopper Totes
Our Pick: Elizabeth and James Market Grommet Small Leather Tote
Hoodies
Our Pick: Champion Fleece Logo Hoodie
Kitten Heels
Our Pick: The Row Suede and Satin Bow Mules
Flannel
Our Pick: Mango Oversize Check Shirt
Chunky Sneakers
Our Pick: Zara Sneakers With Contrasting Felt
Denim Skirt
Our Pick: R 13 Women's Distressed Asymmetric Denim Skirt
Graphic Tee
Our Pick: Levi's Graphic Logo Print T-Shirt
Sequins
Our Pick: J.Crew Collection Tie Shoulder Sequin Dress
Jumpsuit
Our Pick: Frame Cropped High-Rise Cotton Twill Jumpsuit
Basket Bag
3
more images
