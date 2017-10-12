14 Halloween Costumes For Girl Groups With Crazy-Good Style

Dressing up with your group of BFFs is way more fun than doing it solo on Halloween. Since you likely tag your girls in Kendall and Gigi's Instagrams all the time with the hashtag, why not let them inspire your costume? Grab your gal pals, pick your favorite group — whether it's the ladies from Orange Is the New Black or the supermodel set — and channel their most iconic outfits. Read on for 14 coordinated costumes to pull together now, all of which will score you and your crew major style points this year.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao