 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Halloween Costumes For Girl Groups With Crazy-Good Style

Dressing up with your group of BFFs is way more fun than doing it solo on Halloween. Since you likely tag your girls in Kendall and Gigi's Instagrams all the time with the hashtag, why not let them inspire your costume? Grab your gal pals, pick your favorite group — whether it's the ladies from Orange Is the New Black or the supermodel set — and channel their most iconic outfits. Read on for 14 coordinated costumes to pull together now, all of which will score you and your crew major style points this year.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao

Related
37 Iconic Costumes to Inspire Your Halloween Plans

Clueless
Club Monaco Cotton Shirt
H&M Knit Sweater
J.Crew Plaid Ruffle Skirt
Vetements x Reebok Cuissardes Socks
The Supermodel Squad
Self-Portrait Lace Dress
Floral Maxi Dress
Club L Overlay Midi Dress
Mean Girls
Free People Top
Forever 21 Mini Skirt
Lacoste Pique Polo
Old Navy Jeggings
The Bad Blood Gang
Elie Saab Leather Jumpsuit
Sam Edelman Boots
For Love & Lemons Bralette
Guess Franklin High-Rise Shorts
Orange Is the New Black
H&M T-Shirt
Amour Vert Women's Liv Dolman Tee
Sea Cropped Trousers
Andrea Marques Trousers
Pretty Little Liars
Hilfiger Collection Striped Blazer
Rara Avis by Iris Apfel Beetle Necklace
Apt. 9 Wrap Heel Heels
Endless Rose Ruffle Shirt
AG Jeans
Boohoo Block Heel
40
more images
Start Slideshow
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesGet The LookFallHalloweenFall FashionShopping