9 Things to Cut Out of Your Life to Be Healthy
You Want Strong and Sexy Legs? Here Are the Moves to Do

If strong is the new sexy, the best place to show off your strength is your legs. We've rounded up the best leg exericise that strengthen and tone without adding bulk to your thighs.

You can create your own workout with these exercises! Just select one move from each category, and after a quick cardio warmup, do the recommended reps for each exercise. Do at least two sets — but even better do three — of the entire workout. Don't forget to stretch your hamstrings and quads to cool down.

Quads: Goblet Squat
Quauds: Wall Sit
Quads: Twisted Chair Pose
Hamstrings: Deadlifts
Hamstrings: Leg Balance Warrior 3
Hamstrings: Single-Leg Bridge
Quads and Hamstrings: Step-Ups
Inner Thighs: Sumo Squat
Inner Thighs: Gate Swings With Cross
Inner Thighs: Slider Side Lunge
Outer Thigh: Basic Squat With Side Leg Lift
Outer Thigh: Curtsy Lunge
Calves: Heel Raises
