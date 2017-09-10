You Want Strong and Sexy Legs? Here Are the Moves to Do

If strong is the new sexy, the best place to show off your strength is your legs. We've rounded up the best leg exericise that strengthen and tone without adding bulk to your thighs.

You can create your own workout with these exercises! Just select one move from each category, and after a quick cardio warmup, do the recommended reps for each exercise. Do at least two sets — but even better do three — of the entire workout. Don't forget to stretch your hamstrings and quads to cool down.