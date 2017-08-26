 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
23 Must-Try Breakfast Meal Prep Ideas
Tattoos
29 Fitness-Inspired Tattoos That Show Off Your Love For Working Out
Game of Thrones
Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 Best Smoothie Recipes For Weight Loss

If you're sipping on a smoothie in the morning to lose weight, don't just throw a million healthy ingredients into the blender and hope for the best! It needs to follow this formula for weight loss. You can stray from the formula a little, but aim to keep it between 300 and 400 calories, and it should offer 13 to 20 grams of protein, at least six grams of fiber, 40 to 55 grams of carbs, 10 to 15 grams of healthy fats, and try to keep it under 36 grams of sugar. Sounds complicated? Just follow one of these recipes and it's easy (and delicious!).

Related
This Is Exactly What You Need to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight

Strawberry Milkshake Protein Smoothie
Honeydew Protein Smoothie
Almond Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
High-Protein Banana Milkshake Smoothie
Vegan Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Spinach Smoothie
Low-Sugar Berry Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Flat-Belly Smoothie Featuring Pineapple and Kale
Banana Cream Overnight Oats Smoothie
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie
Pineapple Kale Smoothie
Broccoli Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie
Nutty Chocolate Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
Papaya Ginger Mint Smoothie
Clear-Skin Smoothie
Pear Raspberry Smoothie
Banana Cinnamon Smoothie
Mango Kiwi Smoothie
Strawberry-Watermelon Hydrating Smoothie
Low-Calorie Chocolate Almond Smoothie
Sweet Spinach Smoothie
Blackberry Breakfast Smoothie
Banana Bread Smoothie
"Sweet Potato Pie" Smoothie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesBeveragesWeight LossBreakfast
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
20 Grab-and-Go Recipes For the Busiest of Mornings
by Erin Cullum
Oprah's Scrambled Eggs Recipe
Oprah Winfrey
This Is How Oprah Transforms Scrambled Eggs Into a "Sexy Breakfast"
by Erin Cullum
Healthy Slow Cooker Soup Recipes
Healthy Recipes
by Dominique Astorino
Microwave Mug Breakfast Ideas
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
by Brandi Milloy
Scrambled Eggs With Water
Cooking Basics
The Secret Ingredient For the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs (Hint: Not Milk)
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds