11 Chia Pudding Recipes to Ensure You Have a Protein-Packed Breakfast Every Damn Day

You're busy; we get that. Since you probably don't have time to whip up a batch of vegan pancakes on a Tuesday, you need something that's quick. Before you pop into your local coffee shop for a sugar-laden muffin or chocolate croissant, give chia pudding a try. Chia seeds are packed with good-for-you protein, fiber, and omega-3s, and enjoying them in pudding form takes all of five minutes to prep. You mix all the ingredients together the night before and throw it in the fridge, and it's ready to go the next day. We especially love mixing chia pudding in a mason jar so we can have an easy, grab-and-go breakfast when we're rushing out the door!



