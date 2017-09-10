 Skip Nav
Weight Loss
I Gained Weight Because of These 3 Lunch Mistakes
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
Healthy Snacks
No, You're Not Dreaming — These High-Protein Nut Butters Are Actually Healthy!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Chia Pudding Recipes to Ensure You Have a Protein-Packed Breakfast Every Damn Day

You're busy; we get that. Since you probably don't have time to whip up a batch of vegan pancakes on a Tuesday, you need something that's quick. Before you pop into your local coffee shop for a sugar-laden muffin or chocolate croissant, give chia pudding a try. Chia seeds are packed with good-for-you protein, fiber, and omega-3s, and enjoying them in pudding form takes all of five minutes to prep. You mix all the ingredients together the night before and throw it in the fridge, and it's ready to go the next day. We especially love mixing chia pudding in a mason jar so we can have an easy, grab-and-go breakfast when we're rushing out the door!

Related
52 Healthy and Satisfying Breakfast Ideas

Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding
Coconut Chia Pudding
Banana Walnut Chia Pudding
Coconut Chia Pudding With Berries
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Cashew Milk Chia Pudding
Sweet Cherry Almond Chia Pudding
Oatmeal Cookie Chia Pudding
Coconut Chia Seed Berry Pudding
Blueberry Chia Pudding
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Chia SeedsHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingBreakfastDessert
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
The Low-Calorie Apple Cider Vinegar Drink You Need to Try
by Lizzie Fuhr
Easy Funfetti Cake Recipe
Food Video
Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
by Brandi Milloy
Whole30 Dinner Recipes
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
by Michele Foley
Chocolate Avocado Pudding Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
by Brandi Milloy
Whole30 Snacks
Healthy Recipes
15 Snacks For Your Whole30 Way of Life
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds