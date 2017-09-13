Exercises That Work Abs and Butt
15 Double-Duty Moves That Work Your Abs and Booty at the Same Time
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
15 Double-Duty Moves That Work Your Abs and Booty at the Same Time
Looking to do a quick workout? Then you need multitasking moves! We've rounded up all our fave exercises, both with weights and without, that do double duty by working the abs and the booty. You won't find any crunches or squats here, either. Pepper your next workout with a few of the moves and you will certainly find these areas of your body pleasantly sore the next day, which means you're getting strong.
0previous images
-16more images