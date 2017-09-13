 Skip Nav
15 Double-Duty Moves That Work Your Abs and Booty at the Same Time

Looking to do a quick workout? Then you need multitasking moves! We've rounded up all our fave exercises, both with weights and without, that do double duty by working the abs and the booty. You won't find any crunches or squats here, either. Pepper your next workout with a few of the moves and you will certainly find these areas of your body pleasantly sore the next day, which means you're getting strong.

Back Lunge With Overhead Press
Windmill Lunge
Leg Balance Warrior 3
Single-Leg Touch
Plié and Side Bend
Low to High Woodchop
Reverse Lunge With Twist
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Elbow Plank With Leg Lift
Elbow Plank With Side Step
Frogger
Side Elbow Plank With Leg Lift
Down Dog Abs
Breakdancer Reach
Bridge With Kick
