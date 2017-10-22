 Skip Nav
If You Wish Thanksgiving Was Every Day, These Pumpkin Desserts Are For You

If you are one of the many people out there who knows there is no better dessert than a pumpkin dessert, why wait until Fall to be happy? These 30 pumpkin desserts are packed with the warming spices you love like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger and only require a quick trip to the grocery store to grab a can of pumpkin puree. From spiced doughnuts to melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, your taste buds will have no idea that these desserts are actually good for you!

Vegan, Grain-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Light Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse
Paleo Pumpkin Pie Muffins
Pumpkin-Carrot Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Pie Cookie Sandwiches With Chocolate Cinnamon Filling
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Pumpkin Oatmeal Coconut Bars
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Pumpkin Pancakes
Vegan Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Pie Protein Balls
Pumpkin Muffins
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Protein Bars
Baked Pumpkin Sugar Doughnuts
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Quinoa Muffins
Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip Muffins
Pumpkin Pie Avocado Pudding
Pumpkin Chai Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread
Vegan, Paleo Pumpkin Pie With Protein
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Raw Pumpkin Spice Bars
Pumpkin Oat Carob Chip Cookies
Vegan Pumpkin Custard
2-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Brownie Cupcakes
