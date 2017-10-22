If You Wish Thanksgiving Was Every Day, These Pumpkin Desserts Are For You

If you are one of the many people out there who knows there is no better dessert than a pumpkin dessert, why wait until Fall to be happy? These 30 pumpkin desserts are packed with the warming spices you love like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger and only require a quick trip to the grocery store to grab a can of pumpkin puree. From spiced doughnuts to melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, your taste buds will have no idea that these desserts are actually good for you!



All the Healthy Reasons You Should Eat Pumpkin Related