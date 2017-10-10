This Is Absolutely 1 of the Best Moves You Can Do to Build a Booty

 Skip Nav
If you need an exercise that targets the booty, legs, arms, and core, and gets your heart rate up, look no further than this popular CrossFit exercise called the thruster. You can do it with a barbell, or for this move, grab a set of medium-weight dumbbells.

  • Stand with your legs just slightly wider than hip-distance apart, arms raised to shoulder height with elbows bent, holding weights by your ears.
  • Bend your knees, squatting down low, as if you were sitting in a chair, keeping weight on your heels.
  • Press the dumbbells overhead as you straighten your knees to return to standing.
  • Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Here are a few workouts that incorporate dumbbell thrusters:

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
