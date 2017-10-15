 Skip Nav
Give Jake 30 Minutes and He'll Make Your Legs Shake and Quake
4 Things You Need to Know Before You Run Outside
This Genius Sunday Prep Idea Will Help You Lose Weight All Week
If Running Isn't Helping You Lose Weight, Do This 30-Minute Workout Instead

I know what it's like to exercise like crazy and not get the results you're after. I ran for years and years, and it wasn't until I started CrossFit (and monitored my calorie intake) that I started seeing results — bye-bye, belly fat!

Although lifting heavier weights was definitely part of my success, I'm convinced that trading in steady cardio for HIIT-type workouts (high-intensity interval training) was absolutely the key to my success! HIIT has proven to be one of the best workouts for weight loss, especially belly fat.

If this sounds familiar and you're tired of devoting endless hours to workouts without your body showing for it, you don't need to join a CrossFit box (unless you want to!) — just do this HIIT workout.

The workout: After a five-minute dynamic warmup, complete each exercise for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before starting the next move. Repeat this 10-minute circuit for a total of three times to complete a 30-minute workout. Challenge yourself to see how many reps you can do of each move, and really push it during each high-intensity interval, knowing you have 20 seconds of rest to recover.

Equipment needed: Medium to heavy dumbbells (I use 15 or 20-pounders) and a kettlebell if you have it. Choose weights that tire your arms out, so don't go light — it's OK to have two sets of dumbbells on hand. If you need more details on each exercise, see the instructions below.

Time Exercise
0:00-1:00 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds rest
1:01-2:00 40 seconds dumbbell thrusters, 20 seconds rest
2:01-3:00 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds rest
3:01-4:00 40 seconds triceps push-ups, 20 seconds rest
4:01-5:00 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds rest
5:01-6:00 40 seconds kettlebell swings, 20 seconds rest
6:01-7:00 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds rest
7:01-8:00 40 seconds alternating dumbbell forward lunges (6 per side), 20 seconds rest
8:01-9:00 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds rest
9:01-10:00 40 seconds V crunches, 20 seconds rest
Burpees
Dumbbell Thrusters
Triceps Push-Ups
Dumbbell (Kettlebell) Swing
Alternating Forward Lunge
V Crunch
HIIT WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsDumbbell WorkoutsHIIT30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsWorkoutsWeight LossStrength Training
