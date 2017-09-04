 Skip Nav
For Newbies and Veteran Yogis Alike: 50 Essential Yoga Poses

You've been thinking about starting yoga, but who can blame you for being intimidated? Especially after seeing pictures of people balancing on their hands or sitting with their legs behind their heads. We're here to ease your anxiety. This is a list of the most basic poses found in any yoga class or DVD. While some poses are more challenging than others, most won't leave you knotted up like a pretzel. Becoming familiar with these essential yoga poses will boost your confidence, but even if you're a seasoned yogi, you'll appreciate having all your favorite yoga poses all in one spot.

Mountain
Standing Forward Bend
Four-Limbed Staff
Upward Facing Dog
Downward Facing Dog Pose
Three-Legged Downward Facing Dog Pose
Quarter Dog
Fierce Pose
Warrior 1
Warrior 2
Reverse Warrior
Open Triangle
Rotated Triangle
Half Moon Pose
Extended Side Angle Pose
Rotated Side Angle
Intense Side Stretch Pose
Wide-Legged Forward Bend C
Warrior 3
Tree Pose
Dancer
Standing Hand to Big Toe Pose A
Standing Hand to Big Toe B
Eagle
Standing Split
Goddess
Side Plank
Staff Pose
Seated Forward Bend
Intense East Pose
Head to Knee Pose A
Yoga
