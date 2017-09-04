For Newbies and Veteran Yogis Alike: 50 Essential Yoga Poses

You've been thinking about starting yoga, but who can blame you for being intimidated? Especially after seeing pictures of people balancing on their hands or sitting with their legs behind their heads. We're here to ease your anxiety. This is a list of the most basic poses found in any yoga class or DVD. While some poses are more challenging than others, most won't leave you knotted up like a pretzel. Becoming familiar with these essential yoga poses will boost your confidence, but even if you're a seasoned yogi, you'll appreciate having all your favorite yoga poses all in one spot.



A Truly Beginner Yoga Sequence Related