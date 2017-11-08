 Skip Nav
29 DIY Gifts For All the Guys in Your Life

Not sure what to get the special men in your life for the holidays? We've totally been there and know the struggle of trying to pick out a great gift that they'll actually use, but we've got just the solution! Think about it . . . what's better than receiving a gift? Receiving a gift made specifically for you! So, in the spirit of the gifting season, we've rounded up 29 DIY gifts that aren't just suitable for your boyfriend; they're perfect for your brother and your dad, too!

Mountain Clock
Photo Playing Cards
Wood Slab Table
Beer Beef Jerky
All-Purpose Man Balm
Laptop Sleeve
Catchall
Stamped Leather Keychain
Cheese Knives
Copper-Dipped Shot Glasses
Bacon Bouquet
DIY Aftershave Lotion
iPad Case
Cheers Gift Basket
DIY Cologne
Beer Tray
Skinny Ties
Leather Keychain
Patrón Soap Dispenser
Bar Tags
Succulent Pots
Charging Station
Mousepad
Hot Pepper Oil
Spiced Latte Hand Soap
Creative Gift Card Package
Mason Jar Sleeve
Tie Phone Case
DIY Rum-Spice Aftershave
