 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Bachelor Scandals That Are Almost Too Crazy to Be True

As dedicated Bachelor fans, we've seen every tear, every fight, and every shocking rose ceremony. But there are some that just stand out in our minds as being the most catastrophic. OK, maybe we're being a little dramatic, but they were really crazy! While we can only imagine what the next Bachelor season will bring, we can certainly take a look at past ones. So let's take a journey back to all the standout times we just couldn't get enough of the singles and couples on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and even Bachelor Pad (remember that one?)!

Related
All the Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Who Are Still Married
Brad Womack Chooses No One
Jason Mesnick Picks the Wrong Girl
Rozlyn Papa Is Accused of an Inappropriate Relationship With a Producer
Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi Battle It Out
Michelle Kujawa Hooks Up With the Sound Guy
Kaitlyn Bristowe Hooks Up Before the Fantasy Suite
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Shut Down Paradise
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bachelor In ParadiseThe BacheloretteThe BachelorTV
Celebrity Couples
Rachel Lindsay Claps Back at Bachelorette Fans Who Think She's "Settling" For Bryan
by Brittney Stephens
Why Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Settling on The Bachelorette
Relationships
The Bachelorette: Accusations of Rachel "Settling" Take Away Her Agency
by Nicole Weaver
Jillian Harris on Boyfriend Justin Pasutto
Celebrity Interviews
Jillian Harris's 4 Signs That He's "the One"
by Tara Block
Rachel Lindsay's Engagement Ring
Rachel Lindsay
You Won't Believe How Much Rachel Lindsay's Fairy Tale Engagement Dress Actually Weighed
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Peter Kraus Reaction to the Bachelor 2017
Peter Kraus
Peter Kraus's Response to the Shocking Bachelor Reveal Will Only Make You More Upset
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds