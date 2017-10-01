 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Travel
Heading to the NYC Marathon? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
Before and After Weight Loss
This Is the Workout I Did For 1 Year That Finally Helped Me Lose My Belly Fat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shape and Tone Your Butt in Just 3 Weeks

A shapely, rounded, perky tush not only gives you confidence in your yoga pants and bathing suit, but toning your backside with butt exercises will also make you stronger for your active lifestyle whether you run, cycle, swim, dance, climb, or play sports. This challenge takes minutes to do each day, requires no equipment, and is simple enough even for bodyweight-exercise newbies.

Getting started: This challenge consists of five basic exercises that target your glutes and thighs. Over the course of the challenge, you will increase the number of reps you're doing of each exercise, eventually working up to three sets of 15 reps for each exercise. Below is an explanation of how to do each of the five exercises, followed by the plan itself. If the challenge ever feels too easy, go ahead and increase the number of reps, or repeat the circuit for another round.

Related
6 Moves + 100 Reps = The Best Booty Burn of Your Life

Single-Leg Squat
Pulsing Plié Squat
One-Legged Reverse Plank Bridge
Superman Lift
Donkey Kick
The 3-Week Plan
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beginner Workouts5-minute WorkoutsButt ExercisesFitness ChallengesWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Pinterest
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Pinterest Wedding Travel Trends 2017
Wedding
The Top Bachelor Party Destination on Pinterest This Year (Hint: There Are Beignets)
by Nicole Yi
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY
by Hilary White
Most Pinned Engagement Ring
Fashion News
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall 2017 Decor Shopping Guide
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds