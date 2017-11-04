 Skip Nav
33 Healthy Breakfast Ideas All Under 350 Calories

Breakfast is an important meal — some even argue that it is the most important meal of the day. Because breakfast is key for providing the body with the energy you need to power through the morning, a sugar- or fat-laden morning meal isn't the greatest idea on days where productivity is key. It's also not great to load up on doughnuts morning after morning if maintaining a healthy weight is a chief concern. These 33 breakfast ideas contain everything your body needs to function like a proper human in the morning, and each falls under the 350-calorie mark.

Baked Egg in Avocado
Oatmeal Muffins
Coconut Almond Energy Bars
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles
Banana Smoothie Muffins
Roasted Veggies With Easy Fried Egg
Sweet Potato Bread
Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe
Egg and Turkey Sausage Muffins
Gluten-Free Breakfast Bar
Low-Carb Hotcakes
Quinoa Egg Bake With Thyme and Garlic
Overnight Oats
Egg White Frittata
Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bake
Zucchini Carrot Bread
Pumpkin Quinoa Muffins
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Paleo Breakfast Bowl
Cinnamon Quinoa Bake
Low-Calorie Pumpkin Muffins
Baked Eggs in Ham Cups
Southwestern Tofu Scramble
Gluten-Free Apple and Banana Muffins
Banana Oatmeal Muffins
Hard-Boiled Eggs With Avocado
Dairy-Free Apple Pie Muffins
Low-Calorie Blueberry Muffins
Tomato Frittata
Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins
Cranberry Oat Bread
