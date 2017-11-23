10 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Overeat

We've all been there — you show up at the holiday party with the best of intentions, but before you realize it, you've taken down four glasses of wine, hit the buffet twice, and topped it all off with a slice (OK, two) of pie. It happens. While you may spend the rest of the day and into the next feeling not quite yourself and mentally beating yourself up for overindulging, Julia Sementelli, a Boston-based registered dietitian, has some sound advice.

She recommends simply carrying on with your life. While it "can be difficult to ignore the voices telling you to exercise for hours or restrict your intake to make up for it, that can just perpetuate the cycle of dieting, which will inevitably lead to overeating again. Occasional overeating is normal, and the 'blah' feelings you experience are only temporary."

Next time, the best way to stop overeating before it stops, according to Julia, is to "eat consistently throughout the day so that hunger does not have a chance to get to that hangry level. Be prepared with healthy snacks and aim to eat about every three hours."

The symptoms of overeating can be unpleasant, but luckily, there are some things you can do to alleviate the "blah" feelings as you wait for them to pass.