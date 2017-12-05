Harry and Meghan's Road to Romance: See How Their Lives Intertwined, Side by Side

Separated by an ocean and born three years apart, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle led very different lives — until in 2016, when the stars aligned, a mutual friend acted as matchmaker, and they met for the first time. So at pivotal times in their lives, what was happening with the other at the exact same time? What was Harry's life like when Meghan was dealing with her parent's separation, and what was Meghan doing when Harry's parents split? What was Meghan up to when Harry was serving in Afghanistan, and how was Harry spending his time when Meghan landed her first big acting role in Suits? We're taking a look at their individual roads to romance.



All the Exciting Things We Can Expect Now That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged Related