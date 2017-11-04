 Skip Nav
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Hungry? Here Are Some Healthy Recipes That Don't Taste "Healthy"

We want to eat better and live healthier, but we rarely want to compromise on flavor — right? Fortunately, we've picked some of our favorite (and your favorite!) recipes from POPSUGAR Fitness that provide great nutritional benefits without sacrificing taste. These delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and desserts will fit so well into your diet, you'll forget you're eating healthy . . . and your family and guests will too!

Dig into cheesy pasta, creamy chocolaty desserts, rich and indulgent baked goods, and smoothies that taste like milkshakes. Eating clean and living a healthier life has never been so simple (and delicious).

Quinoa Pancakes
Pumpkin Bisque
Vegan Strawberry Cheesecakes
Chickpea Avocado Salad
Lemon Raspberry Muffins
Penne Alla "Not-ka"
Strawberries 'n' Cream Smoothie
Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Skewers
Date-Sweetened Cookies
Vegan Stuffed Shells
Chickpea Cookie Dough
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
No-Bake Vegan Brownies
Chicken-Stuffed Avocado
Mango Lassi Smoothie
Green Bean Casserole
Halo Top Birthday Pie
Baked Mozzarella Sticks
Chocolate Salted Caramels
Coconut Shrimp
Lightened-Up Mashed Potatoes
Cherry Chocolate Chip Nice Cream
Vegan Banana Bread
