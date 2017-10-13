35 Recipes Starring Sweet Potatoes

Aside from the autumnal orange hue that makes them the perfect ingredient to take center stage at the dinner table, sweet potatoes are loaded with nutritious benefits. They're high in vitamins A, B5, and B6 and carotenoids, and they have fewer calories than white potatoes. They've even be shown to help with weight loss. When it comes to these festive yams, it's easy to put an even healthier spin on them with recipes like sweet potato soup and roasted sweet potatoes with balsamic onion jam. Enjoy!