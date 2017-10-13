 Skip Nav
35 Recipes Starring Sweet Potatoes

Aside from the autumnal orange hue that makes them the perfect ingredient to take center stage at the dinner table, sweet potatoes are loaded with nutritious benefits. They're high in vitamins A, B5, and B6 and carotenoids, and they have fewer calories than white potatoes. They've even be shown to help with weight loss. When it comes to these festive yams, it's easy to put an even healthier spin on them with recipes like sweet potato soup and roasted sweet potatoes with balsamic onion jam. Enjoy!

Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Apple Pancakes
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Sweet Potato Crust Pizza
Tempeh and Sweet Potato Collard Wraps
Sweet Potato Burger
Roasted Sweet Potato and Quinoa Salad
Sweet Potato Veggie Burger
Tofu Scramble With Sweet Potatoes and Kale
Sweet Potato Banana Protein Bread
Sweet Potato and Carrot Latkes
Baked Sweet Potato Chips
Chili-Stuffed Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie
Black and White Bean Soup With Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Curried Sweet Potato Latkes With Homemade Apple Pear Sauce
Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos
Thai "Jambalaya"
Sweet Potato Toast
Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Balsamic Onion Jam
Rosemary Roasted Root Vegetables
Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi
Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Spiralized Sweet Potato Chili Fritters
Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Moroccan Spiced Vegan Shepherd's Pie
Sheet-Pan Turkey Sausage and Vegetables
Butternut Squash and Chorizo Hash
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Honeyed Yogurt and Salted Pepitas Sweet Potatoes
