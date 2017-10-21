 Skip Nav
Diet Tips
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
Fitness Gear
Ring the Alarm! 17 New Ivy Park Products Are Leaving Us Crazy in Love
10-minute Workouts
Warning: This Workout Will Wake Up Muscles You Didn't Know Existed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Burn Off Those Halloween Candy Calories With This Pumpkin Workout

Don't get weighed down by bags of Halloween candy this year; blast calories and get in the spirit with a fun and festive workout that requires one piece of equipment that you'll definitely have at home — a pumpkin! Instead of focusing on the chocolate, candy corn, and other spooky confection at your fingertips, celebrate with a workout that will tone your legs, abs, and arms. There's no need to fear Halloween anymore when you have this workout on your side.

Related
This Is How Many Jumping Jacks You Need to Do to Work Off Halloween Candy
Double Push-Up
Goblet Squat
Side Lunge
Twisting Lunge
Overhead Triceps Extension
Pumpkin Swing
Rainbow Press
Seated Russian Twist
Sit-Up
Sumo Squat
Sit-Up to Toes
Standing Woodchop
Uneven Push-Up
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PumpkinsWorkoutsStrength TrainingHalloween
Halloween
Win Halloween With These 41 Sibling Costume Ideas
by Alessia Santoro
Disney Princess Halloween Costumes
Disney
Yes, You Can Be a Disney Princess — Here's How!
by Tara Block
It Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Video
Makeup Tutorials
This Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You
by Alessandra Foresto
DIY Hipster Costumes
DIY
28 DIY Costumes Perfect For the Quintessential Hipster
by Macy Cate Williams
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds