 Skip Nav
Grilling
A 70+ Recipe Salute to Summer Grilling
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
67 No-Cook Recipes For When You're Feeling Hot and Can't Be Bothered

In the middle of a heat wave? Don't give up on cooking entirely. Instead, stay cool during these dog days of Summer with these no-cook recipe ideas, including everything from breakfast to salads to sweets — none of which require the use of your oven or your stove.


— Additional reporting by Hilary White

Acai Bowl
Cottage Cheese Toast
Kale, Cantaloupe, and Ginger Smoothie
Smoked Salmon and Hard-Boiled Egg Toast
Mango-Cardamom Lassi
Summer Fruit Salad With Mint and Almonds
Banana Almond Greek Yogurt Smoothie
Greek Yogurt With Granola and Jam
Tropical Green Smoothie
Citrusy Fruit Salad With Pistachios and Goat Cheese
Homemade Gravlax
Hummus and Crudités Shots
Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad Cups
Prosciutto-Wrapped Feta-Stuffed Dates
Green Goddess Dip
Caprese Salad Skewers
Classic Hummus
Watermelon, Radish, and Avocado Wraps
Apricot, Goat Cheese, and Almond Bites
Beet-Mint Yogurt Dip
Cucumber-Avocado Tuna Hand Rolls
Greek Antipasto Bites
Miso Hummus
Spicy Sesame Carrot Ribbon Salad
Watermelon, Feta, and Arugula Salad
Avocado and Red Onion Salad
Pineapple Salsa
Chilled Corn and Avocado Soup
No-Noodle Pad Thai
Greek Salad
37
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
No-CookSummerRecipes
Join The Conversation
Grace-Wilcox Grace-Wilcox 4 years
That ribboned vegetable salad looks amazing and so refreshing. 
Summer
A Mediterranean Cookout That Will Make You Want to Cry Happy Food Tears
by Anna Monette Roberts
Latin Road Trip Playlist
Music
The Ultimate "Sing at the Top of Your Lungs in the Car" Playlist
by Alessandra Foresto
Easy Grilling Recipes
Fast and Easy
25 Foolproof Grilling Recipes For Complete Beginners
by Erin Cullum
Emily Ratajkowski Red Bandeau Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Homemade Healthy Beach Snack Ideas
Summer
Picnic-Friendly and Portable: Healthy Beach Eats
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds