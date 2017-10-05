 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity Facts
12 Major Tragedies That Befell the Kennedys
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All the Countries You Didn't Know Had Royal Families

The British royal family might be the first group you think about when someone mentions "the royals," but Britain isn't the only country with a monarchy still in place. In fact, there are actually 43 countries that still have a royal family — with 28 families or rulers who rule over all of them — and we're totally surprised at how many still exist.

Sure, there are probably a few countries on this list that wouldn't surprise you, like Britain, obviously — really, how could you forget Queen Elizabeth II and the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte? — and Denmark still having a monarchy isn't totally unbelievable, but 43 total? Yes, there are 43 different countries (some of which are ruled by one monarch) with royal families who live in lavish estates and rule over their people. No matter how many times we read this number, we can't get over it, we just can't.

Luckily, we've done a little investigating on behalf of all of the fans of royal families out there and put together a gallery full of royal goodness ready for you to explore. What are you waiting for? Grab your fake tiara, get your tea prepped, and start reading!

Related
14 Scandals That Will Change the Way You Think About the Royals

United Kingdom: Queen Elizabeth II
Saudi Arabia: King Salman
Kuwait: Emir Sheikh Sabah IV al-Ahmad al-Sabah
Liechtenstein: Prince Hans-Adam II
Qatar: Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
United Arab Emirates: President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi
The Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander
Swaziland: King Mswati III
Brunei: Sultan Sir Muda Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzadin Waddaulah
Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf
Oman: Sultan Qaboos bin Said
Bahrain: King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa
The Vatican: Pope Francis
Jordan: King Abdullah II
Morocco: King Mohammed VI
Monaco: Prince Albert II
Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Tonga: King Tupou VI
Norway: King Harald V
Bhutan: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Lesotho: King Letsie III
Belgium: King Philippe
Malaysia: Sultan Muhammad V
Spain: King Felipe VI
Cambodia: King Norodom Sihamoni
Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri
Japan: Emperor Akihito
Denmark: Queen Margrethe II
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe Royals
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Best Boots to Wear to Work
Winter Fashion
by Sarah Wasilak
Royal Pets
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
Meghan Markle Red Floral Erdem Dress
The Royals
by Marina Liao
Royal Pregnancy Style
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds