An Exhaustive Guide to the Complex Web of Characters in Netflix's Dark
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Meet the 29 Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart on The Bachelor
Music
40 Steamy Songs That Probably Made It Onto Your Sex Playlist This Year
An Exhaustive Guide to the Complex Web of Characters in Netflix's Dark

Netflix's Dark, an intriguing sci-fi series that's been labeled with an unfair comparison to Stranger Things, weaves a complex, time traveling mystery throughout its 10-episode first season. The show opens in 2019 and introduces a large group of characters, only to begin a series of flashbacks to two other time periods: 1953 and 1986. That means that while you're trying to solve the mystery of where when Mikkel Nielsen disappeared to, the pool of characters is only widening and getting more confusing.

If you have trouble keeping track of the 1953, 1986, and 2019 iterations of each major player, you're definitely not alone. To make things easier for you (and for ourselves, let's be honest) we went ahead and made a handy guide to who (and when) everyone is, for the characters who exist in multiple time periods. But be warned, this gallery gets more spoiler-y the further you scroll.

Ulrich Nielsen
Katharina Nielsen
Charlotte Doppler
Hannah Kahnwald
Regina Tiedemann
Aleksander Tiedemann
Jana Nielsen
Tronte Nielsen
Ines Kahnwald
Egon Tiedemann
H.G. Tannhaus
Mikkel Nielsen/Michael Kahnwald
Helge Doppler
Claudia Tiedemann
Jonas Kahnwald
Noah
