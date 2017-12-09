An Exhaustive Guide to the Complex Web of Characters in Netflix's Dark

Netflix's Dark, an intriguing sci-fi series that's been labeled with an unfair comparison to Stranger Things, weaves a complex, time traveling mystery throughout its 10-episode first season. The show opens in 2019 and introduces a large group of characters, only to begin a series of flashbacks to two other time periods: 1953 and 1986. That means that while you're trying to solve the mystery of where when Mikkel Nielsen disappeared to, the pool of characters is only widening and getting more confusing.

If you have trouble keeping track of the 1953, 1986, and 2019 iterations of each major player, you're definitely not alone. To make things easier for you (and for ourselves, let's be honest) we went ahead and made a handy guide to who (and when) everyone is, for the characters who exist in multiple time periods. But be warned, this gallery gets more spoiler-y the further you scroll.