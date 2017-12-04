2018 Simple Fitness Resolutions That Are Good For Your Body and Soul

While we're still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that 2017 is coming to a close, it's time to look ahead and start planning those New Year's resolutions. Most of us want to begin the year off with a fresh and healthy start, but oftentimes resolutions can be unrealistic or hard to maintain long-term. From waking up a tad earlier to working out at home and drinking plenty of water throughout the day, we've gathered up 10 of our favorite fitness resolutions that are easy for anyone to do all year-long. Keep reading for some healthy ideas that are good for both your body and your soul.

