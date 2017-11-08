 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How the Gym Saved Me From My Depression
Class Fitsugar
A 30-Minute Tabata Session to Burn Some Serious Calories
POPSUGAR Challenge
Transform Your Abs With This 2-Week Crunch Challenge
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Healthy Paleo Breakfast Dishes That Are Deceptively Easy to Make

When you're Paleo, finding a grab-and-go breakfast while out is nearly impossible. While it's easy to fall back on the classic dish of eggs and bacon, it gets pretty boring by day five. Keep things creative and nutritious, and cook up one of these Paleo-friendly breakfast recipes. From one-skillet egg dishes to chia pudding and more, there is so many options that will help prevent yet another boring breakfast.

Related
All the Reasons I Loved Eating Paleo (and the Reason I Decided to Stop)
Breakfast Salad
Turkey Sausage Muffins
Low-Carb Hotcakes
Breakfast Hash
The Clear-Skin Smoothie
Avocado Eggs With Tomatoes
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Roasted Harvest Vegetables With Fried Eggs
Prosciutto and Melon
Avocado and Egg Breakfast
Egg-White Frittata
Cauliflower Porridge
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles
Egg in an Avocado
Morning Protein Smoothie
Tomato Frittata
Sweet Potato Hash With Fried Eggs
Coconut Chia Pudding
Baked Eggs in Ham
Roasted Veggies With Easy Fried Egg
Green Detox Smoothie
Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Spicy Shakshuka
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PaleoLow-CarbHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingBreakfast
Fast and Easy
17 Easy Breakfast Sandwiches You'll Leap Out of Bed to Eat
by Sara Cagle
Healthy Lunch Sandwiches
Healthy Recipes
15 Healthy Sandwich Ideas That Make Lunchtime Sensational
by Michele Foley
Vegan Pie Recipes
Holiday Fitness
23 Vegan Pie Recipes That Will Have Nonvegans Drooling This Thanksgiving
by Alicia Lu
Healthy Paleo Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Eat Like a Cavewoman: 42 Perfectly Paleo Recipes
by Lizzie Fuhr
How Chefs Fry Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Fry Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds