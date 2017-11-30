 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Work Your Entire Body With This Intense 14-Minute Plank and Lunge Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
Yoga
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Work Your Entire Body With This Intense 14-Minute Plank and Lunge Workout

Get ready to work your arms, upper back, core, legs, and butt with this plank and lunge tabata workout. Tabata is a type of workout that involves 20 seconds of high-intensity work (going as quickly and intensely as you can!) followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times with eight different exercises for a total of four minutes.

In this workout, you'll alternate between plank and lunge variations. It's only 20 seconds of work each time, so push yourself hard! This workout just involves basic bodyweight moves, which means you can do it anywhere.

The Workout:

Directions: Repeat this four-minute workout a total of three times, taking a one-minute rest between each round, for a total of 14 minutes.

20 seconds plank jacks, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds forward backward lunges, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds side-plank leg lifts (10 seconds per side), 10 seconds rest
20 seconds alternating side lunges, 10 seconds rest
20-second plank with bunny hop, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds reverse lunges and kicks (10 seconds per side), 10 seconds rest
20 seconds up-down planks, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds split lunge jumps, 10 seconds rest
One-minute rest

Repeat two more times.

Descriptions of how to do each move are ahead.

Related
This 3-Minute Squat and Plank Workout May Be Short, but It's Intense
Plank Jacks
Forward Backward Lunge
Side-Plank Leg Lift
Alternating Side Lunge
Plank With Bunny Hop
Reverse Lunge and Kick
Up-Down Planks
Split Lunge Jumps
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bodyweight ExercisesIntermediate WorkoutsBodyweight Workouts15-minute WorkoutsBody WeightArm ExercisesButt ExercisesLeg ExercisesLungesWorkouts
Butt Challenge
Better-Butt Challenge: A Lazy-Girl Workout You'll Love
by Susi May
Kettlebell Exercises For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
7 Moves to Burn 400 Calories in 20 Minutes
by Leta Shy
Bodyweight Workout | 200 Reps
Bodyweight Exercises
Complete This 200-Rep Workout and Feel Like a Badass
by Susi May
Gifts For Women Who Strength Train
Gift Guide
The Most Irresistible Gifts For Women Who Love to Hit the Gym
by Gina Florio
How Can I Lose Weight?
Strength Training
The Golden Rules of Fat Loss, According to an Expert
by Michael De Medeiros
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds