21 Easy Vegetarian Recipes to Help You Plan Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Cooking at home more often is easier said than done; the key is planning ahead for meals you'll actually have time to make. And whether you're a vegetarian or not, you'll be satisfied by these meat-free recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are totally doable, even on the busiest days. You'll stop skipping breakfast, start bringing lunch to work, and eat a home-cooked meal much more often thanks to these low-fuss, time-sensitive meals, from easy scrambles to mason jar salads and three-ingredient pasta. Pick out your favorites, create a grocery list, and get cooking.