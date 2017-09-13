 Skip Nav
21 Easy Vegetarian Recipes to Help You Plan Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Cooking at home more often is easier said than done; the key is planning ahead for meals you'll actually have time to make. And whether you're a vegetarian or not, you'll be satisfied by these meat-free recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are totally doable, even on the busiest days. You'll stop skipping breakfast, start bringing lunch to work, and eat a home-cooked meal much more often thanks to these low-fuss, time-sensitive meals, from easy scrambles to mason jar salads and three-ingredient pasta. Pick out your favorites, create a grocery list, and get cooking.

Breakfast: Microwaveable Peanut Butter Oatmeal
Breakfast: Egg Muffins
Breakfast: Chia Pudding
Breakfast: Make-Ahead Huevos Rancheros Bowl
Breakfast: Mediterranean Scramble With Spinach
Breakfast: Smoothie Packs
Hard-Boiled Eggs and Avocado
Lunch: Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa
Vegan Pumpkin Chili
Chopped Salad With Balsamic-Dijon Vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad With Cherries and Feta
Sesame-Ginger Soba Noodle Salad
Microwaveable Indian Red Beans Over Rice
Lunch: Guacamole Mason Jar Salad
Pasta With 3-Ingredient Tomato Sauce
1-Pan Mushrooms, Chickpeas, and Kale
Very Veggie Fried Rice
Vegan Miso Soup With Soba and Mushrooms
Vegetarian Carbonara
Miso-Glazed Kale and Shiitakes With a Poached Egg
Dinner: Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti
