 Skip Nav
Horoscope
Which Workout You Should Try This Year Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Gift Guide
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50
Beginner Fitness Tips
These 10 Tips Will Make Going to the Gym Easier
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the 50 Most Effective Dumbbell Exercises (Plus 3 Video Workouts)

Grab a few sets of dumbbells, from light to heavy, and mix and match these exercises based on your goals to put together one kickass workout! From upper body to core to lower body, many of these moves target more than one muscle group so they'll save you time, build definition fast, burn calories, and have you feeling strong and badass. Look through all 50 of these moves or use the directory below to skip to a specific part of the body.

Lower Body
Upper Body
Core

If you're new to dumbbell work, we've included three dumbbell video workouts at the end that you can follow along to.

Related
Transform the Shape of Your Butt With a Pair of Dumbbells and This 6-Move Workout
Dumbbell Squat
Dumbbell Thrusters
Goblet Squat
Deep Squat With Overhead Reach
Dumbbell Swing
Squat, Curl, and Press
Man-Maker Burpee
Sumo Squat With Side-Arm Raises
Romanian Deadlifts
Single-Leg Deadlift With Row
Single-Leg Scarecrows
Alternating Forward Lunges With Bicep Curl
Split Squat With Overhead Press
Reverse Lunge With Bicep Curl
Reverse Lunge and Press
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Side Lunge to Curtsy
Side Lunge With Bicep Curl
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Sumo Squat With Bicep Curls
Sumo Squat Side Bends
Weighted Donkey Kick
Deadlift With Front Row
Overhead Triceps Extensions
Bent-Over Row
Rotated Row
Single-Leg Touch
Bent-Over Reverse Fly
Pilates Boxer
Overhead Circle
Standing Weighted Twist
22
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Dumbbell WorkoutsInner Thigh ExercisesArm ExercisesButt ExercisesAb ExercisesBack ExercisesLeg ExercisesWorkouts
Beginner Fitness Tips
Are You Sure You're Doing Squats Correctly?
by Jenny Sugar
Best Exercises For Saddlebags
Anna Kaiser
The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside
by Lizzie Fuhr
Beginner Bodyweight Challenge
bodyweight challenge
Be a Part of Our 4-Week Beginner Bodyweight Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
Butt Exercise With Resistance Band
Celebrity Fitness
Sculpt Your Booty With This Must-Do Move From Australian Model Georgia Gibbs
by Jenny Sugar
Spider-Man Push-Up
How-Tos
The Intense Push-Up Variation That'll Change the Way Your Abs Look
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds