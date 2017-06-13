45 Summer Dinners to Make Before the Season Ends

Though in a few months we must bid adieu to daylight savings, warm weather, vacation, and all the other amazing things about Summer, there's still time to snatch up the season's best — think tomatoes, basil, eggplant, corn, peppers, and the like — before it's all gone. Don't know what to do with your bounty? Plan out the following weeks ahead with a few of these recipes that highlight Summer produce in a variety of dishes.





— Additional reporting by Nicole Perry, Aemilia Madden, and Hilary White