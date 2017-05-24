Over 80 No-Equipment Exercise Moves For Every Part of Your Body

No equipment? No problem. Gymtimidation? We've got you covered. Create the exercise routine of your dreams — at home or wherever you are — with this mega list of over 80 bodyweight moves that target your upper body, lower body, and core, with some added plyometrics at the end for that blast of fat-burning, calorie-incinerating cardio. Choose your adventure and customize a circuit, or master each of these as a personal challenge. Either way, you're going to be well on your way to a stronger, leaner, healthier body (and mind!) with no gear, weights, or gym space required. Let's go!