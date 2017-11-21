 Skip Nav
Your Definitive Guide For Preventing and Coping With the Cold and Flu Season
Your Definitive Guide For Preventing and Coping With the Cold and Flu Season

Feel a cold coming on? Maybe you're already down for the count with the flu. Whether you're fighting off aches and chills or the people who bear the germs for aches and chills, we've got a guide for every step you can take to prevent and stave off a cold or flu. Stay safe out there, people.

Sleep
Wash Your Hands
De-Stress
Take a Steamy Shower
Avoid Sick Friends
Drink Water. Then Drink Some More.
Take Some NSAIDs
Exercise
Try Immunity-Boosting Yoga
If It's Already Hit, Rest
Clean Often
Use All the Essential Oils
Make a DIY Throat Spray
Find the Right Supplements
Eat Immunity-Boosting Foods
Go For Easily Digestible Protein
Get Flavonoids From Citrus Fruits
Eat Some Kale For Infection-Fighting Glutathione
Drink Lots of Soup and Broth
Eat These B6- and B12-Rich Foods
Yogurt
Drink Beverages — Lots of Them
Juice This Immunity Tonic
Steep Some Fresh Ginger Tea
Gargle an Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
Sip Some Soothing Golden Milk
Detox With a Cranberry Cleanse
Sip a Hot Toddy
Grab a Medicine Ball
Drink Your Probiotics
