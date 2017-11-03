 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
Health News
How Your Solo Eating Habits Could Be Affecting Your Health
All the Fall Superfoods You Need to Stock Up on Now

When you think of delicious, cozy Autumn flavors, your mind might go to maple brussels sprouts or roasted sweet potatoes with cinnamon . . . maybe even apple pie! Did you know that all of these ingredients have superfood qualities? From heart-healthy apples to blood-sugar-regulating cinnamon to fiber-packed root veggies, your favorite flavors are going to bring you some seriously awesome health benefits. Ahead are 15 of our favorite superfoods for Fall, and we think you'll be pretty pleased with this list. Get ready for a solid grocery shopping session!

Pears
Pumpkin
Butternut Squash
Brussels Sprouts
Sweet Potato
Cinnamon
Pumpkin Seeds
Maple Syrup
Cranberries
Leeks
Parsnips
Apples
Cauliflower
Pomegranate
Spaghetti Squash
