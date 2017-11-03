All the Fall Superfoods You Need to Stock Up on Now

When you think of delicious, cozy Autumn flavors, your mind might go to maple brussels sprouts or roasted sweet potatoes with cinnamon . . . maybe even apple pie! Did you know that all of these ingredients have superfood qualities? From heart-healthy apples to blood-sugar-regulating cinnamon to fiber-packed root veggies, your favorite flavors are going to bring you some seriously awesome health benefits. Ahead are 15 of our favorite superfoods for Fall, and we think you'll be pretty pleased with this list. Get ready for a solid grocery shopping session!



