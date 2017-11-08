18 Workouts You Can Do Anywhere to Stay Fit and Sane While Traveling

Don't let holiday travel keep you from working out. After all, exercise can help reduce stress, and as fun as the holidays are, they are also stressful! Here are 18 workouts that require no equipment so you can do them anywhere — no excuses. There are cardio workouts you can do in your living room and bodyweight workouts to build strength without dumbbells. The workouts range from 15 minutes to just a little over 30 minutes, so you can find something that fits your busy schedule. Peruse through this collection of printable workouts and videos, and find one that works for you.