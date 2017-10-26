 Skip Nav
30 Tasty Paleo Thanksgiving Recipes, Because the Cavemen Liked Turkey, Too

So you've gone Paleo, and you've just realized that Thanksgiving is right around the corner (and will be here faster than you can say "gluten-free pumpkin pie"). You're scrolling through Pinterest in a panicked flurry, thinking, "OMG . . . what can I eat?!" Well, fret no longer, friend. We've got 30 recipes to scroll through for tons of culinary inspiration, with salivation guaranteed. And don't stress too much, because as you know, turkey is 100 percent Paleo.

Roasted Butternut Squash
Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Skewers
Sweet Potato Stuffing
Pumpkin-Coconut Bisque
Creamy Cauliflower Mash
Paleo Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mug Cake
Paleo Plantain Stuffing
Easy Herb-Roasted Turkey
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Beet, Apple, and Endive Salad
Dairy-Free Cauliflower Soup
Pumpkin Cornbread
Stuffing Salad With Warm Sweet Onion Dressing
Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Yams
Kabocha Squash Fries
Rainbow Slaw
Paleo Pecan Pie Bars
Cinnamon Date Roasted Butternut Squash, Parsnips, and Tofu
Paleo Pumpkin Pie Cookie Sandwiches With Chocolate-Cinnamon Filling
Brussels Sprouts Chips
Sausage, Apple, and Butternut Squash Stuffing
Paleo Pumpkin Spice and Turmeric Muffins
Paleo Sausage and Herb Bread Stuffing
Stuffed Peppers
Paleo Pumpkin English Muffins
Baked Kale Chips
Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Easy Stuffing
Blueberry Crumble
