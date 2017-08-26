 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
40+ America's Test Kitchen Recipes You Should Make in This Lifetime

America's Test Kitchen and its other publications like Cooks Illustrated and Cook's Country are my most trusted sources for recipes. ATK prides itself on testing and retesting its recipes and cooking methods until it has achieved perfection. Though most of ATK's recipes are only available through subscription (totally worth it, BTW), you can get a free taste through the following recipes. Once you've tried them yourselves, prepare to become an ATK follower for life.

Get the recipe: crispy potato tots
Get the recipe: marinated artichoke hearts from Slow Cooker Revolution Volume 2
Get the recipe: simple green salad
Get the recipe: maple-glazed acorn squash from Cook's Country Magazine
Get the recipe: balsamic brussels sprouts from Slow Cooker Revolution Volume 2
Get the recipe: slow-cooker stuffing from Slow Cooker Revolution
Get the recipe: asparagus goat cheese tart
Get the recipe: easy stuffing recipe
Get the recipe: French baguettes
Get the recipe: popovers
Get the recipe: homemade cheese straws from Make-Ahead Appetizers: More Than 70 Foolproof Recipes For Every Kind of Party
Get the recipe: naan from The Cook's Illustrated Baking Book
Get the recipe: DIY American cheese from America's Test Kitchen DIY Cookbook
Get the recipe: squash ravioli with sage and hazelnut brown butter sauce from America's Test Kitchen Online Cooking School
Get the recipe: baked quinoa with roasted kale and chickpeas from The Six-Ingredient Solution
Get the recipe: pasta with roasted tomatoes and porcini sauce from Simple Weeknight Favorites
Get the recipe: shepherd's pie from Comfort Food Makeovers
Get the recipe: slow-cooker rustic kale, fennel, and sun-dried tomato sauce from Slow Cooker Revolution Volume 2
Get the recipe: beef taco bake from One-Pan Wonders
Get the recipe: sesame noodles with tofu, scallions, and cashews from Simple Weeknight Favorites
Get the recipe: Maryland-style grilled shrimp and corn from The Six-Ingredient Solution
Get the recipe: grilled squid with lemon and garlic from The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook
Get the recipe: chili-glazed salmon with bok choy from Simple Weeknight Favorites
Get the recipe: grilled whole fish from The America's Test Kitchen Family Cookbook (3rd Edition)
Get the recipe: five-alarm chili
Get the recipe: charcoal-grilled Argentine steaks with chimichurri sauce
Get the recipe: tender, juicy grilled burgers from Master of the Grill
Get the recipe: crumb-coated baked ham from America's Test Kitchen Online Cooking School
Get the recipe: Tennessee whiskey pork chops from The Complete Cook's Country TV Show Cookbook
Get the recipe: pan seared thick-cut strip steaks from Cook's Illustrated
Get the recipe: whole "roast" spice-rubbed chicken with lemony steamed broccoli from Slow Cooker Revolution Volume 2
