Holy Sh*t — Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Is Here and It's Unreal
17 Fitness Gifts For $10 or Less For Everyone on Your List
These Are the 4 Kinds of Exercises I Did to Grow My Booty in Just 6 Weeks
Lose Weight With These 50+ Meals Under 500 Calories

No matter when you eat your biggest meal of the day, your calories should still work for you. These meals are jam-packed with nutrients — from energy-sustaining protein to disease-fighting antioxidants — while still ensuring you keep calorie counts low. Each of these comforting and filling meals is well under 500 calories, meaning you'll be full and satisfied afterward without sacrificing weight-loss goals. Check out the recipes below!

Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Carrot Fettuccine With Mushrooms and Red Pepper
Mexican Tempeh Quinoa Salad
Smashed Avocado Chickpea Salad
Paleo Shrimp and Grits
Broccoli Slaw Stir-Fry
Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro
Thai Beef Salad
Veggie Mac and Cheese
Slow-Cooked Mexican Casserole
Broccoli Slaw Salad
Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo
Taco Salad
Sweet Potato Pizza
Vegan Bean Salad
Avocado Shell Salad
Baby Kale Sesame Salad
Crockpot Mexican Chicken
Coconut Curry Butternut Squash
Sweet Potato Burger With Creamy Avocado Spread
Gluten-Free Veggie Pasta Bake
Oven-Fried Chicken
Creamy Flat-Belly Soup
Citrus Chicken Salad
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Vegan Bolognese
Cream-Free Potato Leek Soup
Apple Cabbage Detox Salad
Paleo Stuffed Peppers
Hemp and Cabbage Detox Salad
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
