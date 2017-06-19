 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
45 Lunches All Under 400 Calories and Perfect For Taking to Work
Health News
According to the Experts, These Are the 15 Safest Sunscreens
Fitness Motivation
More Than 50 Tips to Help You Lose Weight
Bodyweight Exercises
35 Plank Variations That Will Strengthen and Tone Every Inch of Your Body
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 46  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
45 Lunches All Under 400 Calories and Perfect For Taking to Work

The last thing you want to deal with in the afternoon is a low-energy slump that comes from being too hungry or because you ate a heavy lunch that knocks you into a coma. These healthy lunch recipes are exactly what you need for hectic work days. Each meal is full of healthy protein, fiber, and carbs to keep you feeling satisfied, energized, and ready to take on the rest of the day. They're also filling enough to keep you full until dinner, but still manage to fall under the 400-calorie mark.

Related
The 75 Healthy Dinners You Need in Your Recipe Arsenal

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Calorie BreakdownsHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingLunch
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
by Jenny Sugar
Plank Exercises
Bodyweight Exercises
35 Plank Variations That Will Strengthen and Tone Every Inch of Your Body
by Michele Foley
My Little Pony China Glaze Polish
Ulta Beauty
by Kirbie Johnson
How to Save Breakfast Calories
Calorie Breakdowns
Make These 11 Changes at Breakfast to Save Calories and Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Signs of a Bad First Date
Relationships
10 Warning Signs of a Really Bad First Date
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds