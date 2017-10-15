Not Sure What to Serve at Thanksgiving? These Recipe Ideas Will Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

Whether you'll be hosting Thanksgiving this year or showing up to dinner as a guest, we've come up with an extensive holiday menu that will help you navigate through the stress and guesswork that are synonymous with holiday cooking. From savory apps and side dishes like root beer meatballs and baked goat cheese to decadent desserts like red velvet brownies and pumpkin pie thumbprint cookies, we've got you covered.



