The 20 Biggest, Craziest, and Most Inspiring Moments of 2017

Winter came to Westeros on Game of Thrones this year — finally. Meanwhile, we wished for a real-life Jon Snow to rescue us from the insanity of 2017. This year's news cycle has been an emotional roller coaster, but along with heartbreaking headlines and difficult debates, we've witnessed empowering, history-making events and damn good entertainment. #TeamDianaPrince, anyone? This year followed (and sparked) conversations about the inauguration, award season, the royals, and, of course, the many movies, TV shows, stars, and products that took over our social media feeds. From pop culture to politics, take a look back at some of 2017's biggest cultural moments as the year comes to a close.

— Additional reporting by Brinton Parker, Celia Fernandez, Erin Cullum, Kelsey Garcia, Perri Konecky, and Victoria Messina

The Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up
The History-Making Women's March
Wonder Woman Kicks Some Box-Office Ass
Royal Baby No. 3
The Unicorn Frappuccino Takeover
The (Binge-Worthy) Handmaid's Tale
Hollywood Sexual Harassment Allegations and Activism
The 13 Reasons Why Obsession
The Solar Eclipse
Beauty and the Beast Mania
Rihanna's Huge Fenty Beauty Release
Taylor Swift's Headline-Grabbing Return
The Game of Thrones #Jonerys Coupling
Celebrity Baby Buzz (and Twins!)
Fidget Spinner Madness
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Engagement
The Stranger Things Craze
HGTV Hype
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Excitement
Best Of 2017
Humor
