The 20 Biggest, Craziest, and Most Inspiring Moments of 2017

Winter came to Westeros on Game of Thrones this year — finally. Meanwhile, we wished for a real-life Jon Snow to rescue us from the insanity of 2017. This year's news cycle has been an emotional roller coaster, but along with heartbreaking headlines and difficult debates, we've witnessed empowering, history-making events and damn good entertainment. #TeamDianaPrince, anyone? This year followed (and sparked) conversations about the inauguration, award season, the royals, and, of course, the many movies, TV shows, stars, and products that took over our social media feeds. From pop culture to politics, take a look back at some of 2017's biggest cultural moments as the year comes to a close.

